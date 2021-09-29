UrduPoint.com

Five Sudan Officers Killed Targeting IS Cell: Security Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Five Sudan officers killed targeting IS cell: security officials

Khartoum, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Five Sudanese counterterrorism officers were killed Tuesday during a raid in Khartoum targeting "a cell linked to the Islamic State group", the country's intelligence services said in a statement.

"After receiving information on the presence of a terrorist cell linked to IS, intelligence officers conducted a search," it said.

During the operation, "two officers and three non-commissioned officers" were killed, while "four foreign terrorists managed to escape".

"Eleven terrorists from different foreign countries have been arrested," the statement added.

A two-storey house in the capital's Jabra neighbourhood was surrounded by a cordon of security forces, who asked crowds to move away in case explosives were left behind, an AFP reporter said.

Neighbours told AFP they heard an exchange of gunfire and saw the wounded being transported away in cars.

In 2019 the US Department of State warned of the risk of IS in Sudan.

"Despite the absence of high-profile terrorist attacks, ISIS facilitation networks appear to be active within Sudan," it said, using another name for the group in its 2019 country report on terrorism.

Sudanese officials had "acknowledged that there were 'extremists' linked to ISIS in the country", the report added.

To north of Sudan lies Egypt, which for years has been battling an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula led mainly by the local branch of the Islamic State group.

Another group of the extremist fighters is active in Yemen, across the Red Sea from Sudan.

The clash comes after Sudan's government said last week it thwarted a coup attempt involving military officers and civilians linked to the regime of ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Related Topics

Terrorist Exchange Egypt ISIS Yemen Khartoum Sudan 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Continental champions Italy and Argentina to meet ..

Continental champions Italy and Argentina to meet in June

8 minutes ago
 US Budgets $36Mln for 'Next Generation' Coronaviru ..

US Budgets $36Mln for 'Next Generation' Coronavirus Vaccine Research - Health De ..

8 minutes ago
 Solskjaer accepts trophy pressure after transfer b ..

Solskjaer accepts trophy pressure after transfer backing

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.