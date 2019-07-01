Five Sudanese protesters killed at Sunday demos: medics

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Five protesters were killed Sunday during mass demonstrations that rocked the country as tens of thousands of people protested against the ruling generals, a doctors committee linked to the protest movement said.

"The death of four martyrs in the city of Omdurman on the road of our victorious revolution brings the number of martyrs to five" in Sunday's protests, the committee said, after it reported earlier that a protester was shot dead in the town of Atbara.

"There are several seriously wounded by the bullets of the military council militias in hospitals of the capital and the provinces," it added.