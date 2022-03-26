Five things to know about Malta

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Five things to know about the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, where general elections are being held on Saturday.

- Journalist's murder - A British colony since 1814, Malta became independent in 1964 and a republic in 1974 while remaining part of the Commonwealth.

With Maltese and English as its official languages, it joined the European Union in 2004 and the eurozone in 2008.

For decades there have been only two parties in its single-chamber parliament, the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party.

Current prime minister Robert Abela was elected by his Labour Party in January 2020 after predecessor Joseph Muscat quit.

Muscat was accused of hampering the investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who had accused his entourage of corruption.

A 2021 public inquiry found the Maltese state "should bear the responsibility" for her death by creating a "climate of impunity".

- Dynamic economy - Malta's economy outpaced that of eurozone neighbours before the pandemic, driven by tourism, financial services and online gaming.

The coronavirus triggered a massive recession, but the islands bounced back with growth of over nine percent last year. In January, Malta's unemployment was 3.1 percent, the eurozone's lowest.

Malta has controversially raised 1.1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) since 2013 by offering European passports in exchange for investments, so-called golden passports.

The scheme has been suspended for Russians and Belarusians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In 2017, more than a dozen European media organisations in an investigation dubbed the "Malta Files" accused the country of being a "pirate base for tax avoidance inside the EU", allegations Malta denied.

Malta was placed last year on a "grey list" of countries being monitored to counter money laundering and terrorist financing by the G7's Financial Action Task Force.

- Entry point for migrants - The archipelago of three islands -- Gozo, Comino and Malta -- is home to around 516,000 inhabitants living in 316 square kilometres (122 square miles), making it the EU's smallest and most densely populated country.

South of Sicily and northeast of Tunisia, Malta is a point of entry into Europe for migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

NGOs accuse Malta of ignoring distress calls from boats, and the Council of Europe's anti-torture committee found during a 2020 visit that treatment of migrants held there was "bordering on inhuman" due to "institutional neglect".

Malta argues that it has made significant investment since the report, saying it also has to cope with "the largest share of irregular migrants per capita in the EU." - Abortion illegal - Catholicism is the state religion, and Malta is the only EU country that completely bans abortion, punishable by up to three years in jail.

But the Times of Malta reported in 2021 that only three women in the last two decades have been convicted, with none jailed.

Divorce was legalised after a 2011 referendum vote. In 2017, Malta legalised same-sex marriage and adoption by all couples.

Malta in December became the first country in Europe to legalise cannabis and its cultivation for personal use.

- Order of Malta - The Knights of Malta emerged out of the Knights Hospitaller that founded a hospital in Jerusalem in 1048, gaining in strength under the First Crusade.

In 1530, Holy Roman Emperor Charles V granted Malta to the order which had continued to protect Christian pilgrims travelling to the Holy Land.

After driving off the Ottomans from Malta in 1565, the order became a key Mediterranean naval power, attacking Barbary pirates, plundering their ships and capturing slaves.

Napoleon drove the order from the island after his occupation of Malta in 1798.

Today the order -- still a sovereign entity with diplomatic relations with other states -- is based in Rome and carries out humanitarian work around the world through its volunteers.