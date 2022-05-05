Five things to know about Northern Ireland

London, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :A win for pro-Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein in elections on Thursday for the Northern Ireland Assembly would be a first in the province's history.

- Colonisation and partition - The whole of Ireland came under British rule through the 1801 Act for the Union of Great Britain and Ireland.

Republicans led by Sinn Fein declared independence in 1916 and the Irish Republican Army mounted a guerilla campaign against British troops between 1919 and 1921.

The Anglo-Irish Treaty established the Irish Free State, an independent dominion of the British crown with full self-government rights.

It also created Northern Ireland under British rule, with a Protestant-majority parliament in Belfast.

- 'The Troubles' - In 1968, a civil rights movement emerged in the north as the Catholic minority spoke out against inequality and discrimination by the Protestant establishment.

Resentment spilled over into serious unrest and three decades of violence between pro-British and pro-Irish paramilitary groups that left more than 3,500 dead.

British troops were deployed in 1969 to maintain order and protect Catholic communities but the army came to be seen as an extension of Protestant rule.

On January 30, 1972, soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters during a civil rights march in the city of Londonderry, which is known to nationalists as Derry.

Thirteen people were killed. "Bloody Sunday" saw an escalation of violence and two months later London imposed direct rule.

Ministers in London and Dublin, and nationalist and unionist leaders, signed the Good Friday Agreement peace deal in 1998, which also created the power-sharing assembly in Belfast.

- Sinn Fein's rise - Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party in Ireland by popular vote in the February 2020 general election but were shut out of power due to a coalition deal.

Polling indicates the nationalists could become the largest party in Northern Ireland against a backdrop of wrangling over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Unionists oppose the deal which keeps Northern Ireland in the European single market and customs area, arguing the situation is a risk to British sovereignty.

The biggest unionist party, the DUP, has been in disarray and has changed leaders three times in the last year due to how to handle the situation.

Sinn Fein, bolstered by DUP divisions and demographic changes in Northern Ireland, wants a referendum on a united Ireland in the coming years.

But its election campaign has focused on UK-wide anger at the rising cost of living.

- Cross-border trade - Northern Ireland, home to some 1.9 million people, has a 500-kilometre (310-mile) border with EU member Ireland.

A key plank of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement was keeping the border open between north and south, after years when it was a flashpoint for sectarian violence.

Refusals to reimpose a "hard" border prompted the compromise post-Brexit deal on checks on goods coming from mainland Great Britain to stop the province being a back door route into the European single market.

That has led to more paperwork and delays, and a rise in north-south trade last year.

Northern Ireland is one of the UK's poorest regions and received 270 million Euros from Brussels between 2014 and 2020 to improve living standards, as well as promote peace and reconciliation.

- Conservative outlook - Northern Ireland has traditionally been socially and religiously conservative. Same-sex marriage was only made legal in 2020 -- six years after the rest of the UK.

Stringent abortion laws were reformed in the same year, bringing the province in line with the rest of the country.