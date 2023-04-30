Tashkent, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Uzbekistan holds a constitutional referendum on Sunday which could extend President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's rule of the Central Asian nation for at least another decade.

The former Soviet republic is still authoritarian despite an opening up since the death in 2016 of ruthless leader islam Karimov.

From the ancient city of Samarkand, to the national dish of plov, and the Aral Sea disaster, here are five things to know about Uzbekistan: - Doubly landlocked - Uzbekistan is the only country in the world, apart from the micro-state of Liechtenstein, to be doubly landlocked -- surrounded by countries without access to the sea.

It is the most populous state in Central Asia, with around 35 million inhabitants, and borders four other former Soviet republics.

It maintains close ties with neighbouring Afghanistan's Taliban government.

However, it has been cautious about formally recognising the Taliban and fears destabilisation of the Uzbek-Afghan border by other armed groups.

The Uzbek government, which wants to diversify its supply routes, supports the Trans-Afghan Railway project, which would give Uzbekistan access to Pakistan's sea ports.

- The Silk Road - For centuries, Uzbekistan was a central crossing point on the Silk Road, the trade routes linking China to the Mediterranean, via the ancient cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva.

These cities have recently been restored and their magnificent mausoleums, mosques and museums attract many visitors.

Tourism is a key sector for the Uzbek economy.

Like its Central Asian neighbours, the country is at the heart of struggles between Russia, which remains influential, and China, while Turkey, the European Union and the United States are also trying to strengthen their presence in the region.

Uzbekistan is at the centre of the Chinese development dubbed the New Silk Road, a gigantic road, rail and port infrastructure project.

- Cotton - Cotton, which is featured on the Uzbek emblem, is another important sector of the economy, a legacy of the Soviet regime that made Uzbekistan a country specialised in its production.

The sixth-largest cotton producer, according to the International Labour Organization, Uzbekistan long used forced labour, including child labour, attracting the wrath of many NGOs and Western powers.

But the abolition of forced labour in recent years has been seen as the greatest victory of the era of President Mirziyoyev, who presents himself as a reformer.

The decision made it possible to lift sanctions on Uzbek cotton, which had been boycotted by several major international brands.

- The Aral Sea - The intensive cotton cultivation has had disastrous effects on the environment, particularly the Aral Sea, once the fourth-largest lake in the world, but now being taken over by desert.

The Aral Sea has lost 75 percent of its surface area in half a century due to the diversion of rivers to irrigate cotton crops.

Sandstorms carrying dust and pesticides also contaminate the surrounding populations, who suffer from respiratory diseases and an abnormally high cancer rate.

Initiatives such as the construction of a dam to retain what remains of the lake, or the planting of trees to hold back the desert, have proved insufficient.

At the same time, Uzbekistan, which gets most of its water from neighbouring countries, has launched reforms to save this precious resource, notably by modernising irrigation techniques.

- Plov - The traditional pilaf dish made with rice, meat, carrots and onions has dozens of regional variations but is a staple in Uzbekistan.

In 2016, the national dish was included on the United Nations' Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Although quite fatty, the authorities use the dish to promote gastronomic tourism.