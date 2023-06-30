Five things to know before the 2023 Tour de France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bilbao, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The Tour de France starts in Bilbao on Saturday with two big favourites -- defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, runner-up last year.

AFP Sport looks at five things to know before the 110th edition of the three-week race.

25th start outside France The Tour will kick off outside France for the 25th time. It will be the second start from the Spanish Basque Country after San Sebastian in 1992. After two stages entirely in Spain, the peloton heads for Bayonne in France. In 2022, the Grande Boucle started in Copenhagen and in 2024 it gets underway in Florence, Italy. Cities pay dearly for the right to host the Grand Depart, which race organisers ASO insist expands the international influence of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

A very mountainous route With nearly 56,000 meters of climbing, a record 30 passes, five French mountain ranges and a single time-trial, this Tour presents a tough profile that favours climbers. After the Pyrenees, the Tour makes an eagerly-awaited return to the Puy de Dome in the Massif Central after 35 years. The race will then climb through the Jura, the Alps, with the main stage to Courchevel via the Col de la Loze (2,304 m), and finally the Vosges, on the eve of the finale in Paris on July 23.

Pogacar-Vingegaard summit duel Dane Vingegaard, winner last year after a second place in 2021, and Slovenian Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 champion, then runner-up in 2022, are the big favourites.

Yet Pogacar's form remains unknown after breaking his wrist on April 23 during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege. For Vingegaard, the question first concerns his ability to resist the pressure of defending his title. At least a dozen other riders, including French duo David Gaudu and Romain Bardet, Spaniard Enric Mas and the Australian Ben O'Connor, could fight for podium places. Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas are the main absentees.

Safety in spotlight The death of the Swiss rider Gino Maeder mid-June, descending a mountain in the Tour of Switzerland plunged the peloton into disarray and reignited the debate over safety. Accustomed to exceeding 100 km/h downhill, many riders shared their apprehension, while recalling that danger is an integral part of their sport. To limit the risks, organizers have planned measures including the installation of padded parapets on certain turns to prevent riders falling into the void.

Covid concernsIn most sports, Covid-19 is only a distant memory, but cycling is resigned to another Tour under virus protocols. Organisers want to avoid the problems of this year's Giro d'Italia when Evenepoel withdrew after a positive test while leading. As in the last three Tours, staff, journalists and guests will have to wear masks when in contact with riders who are advised to avoid selfies and autographs.