Five Things To Watch For In Russian Polls

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Five things to watch for in Russian polls

Moscow, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Russians vote in local and regional elections on Sunday.

Here are five things to watch for during the elections that will take place in each of the country's 85 regions.

Gubernatorial elections will take place in 16 regions. Elections to legislative assemblies will take place in 13 regions including Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russian voters, battling rising poverty under Western sanctions and a controversial pension reform, have been increasingly willing to punish representatives of the ruling party United Russia.

Many Kremlin-friendly candidates are disguising themselves as independents in a bid to distance themselves from the party, whose brand is now widely seen as a liability.

Six of 16 candidates running for election or re-election as governors have campaigned as independents.

Political analysts say the elections will be a key test of the authorities' ability to stage-manage polls after a major slump in the approval ratings of President Vladimir Putin and United Russia.

