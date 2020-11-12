Five Turkish fisherman die in Greek tanker collision

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Five Turkish fisherman died Wednesday after their boat collided with a Greek oil tanker and capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish coast guard said.

No one aboard the Greek tanker was hurt in the incident, which occurred around 15 nautical miles (30 kilometres) south of the Turkish city of Karatas, officials said.

The Greek foreign ministry offered its "condolences to the bereaved families" in a statement on Twitter.

The accident, whose details were not disclosed, occurred during a chill in relations between the two neighbours, which have been at odds over Turkey's hunt for natural gas in waters claimed by Greece.

The dispute prompted the two NATO members in August to stage rival war games not far from the site of Wednesday's accident.

The tensions eased slightly after a powerful earthquake hit both countries in late October, killing 114 in Turkey and two In Greece, with their leaders exchanging a series of phone calls as a result.