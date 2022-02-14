UrduPoint.com

Five UN Staff Abducted In Southern Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Five UN staff abducted in southern Yemen

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Five UN staff members have been abducted in the south of war-torn Yemen, the global body said on Sunday.

The five were kidnapped in the southern governorate of Abyan on Friday while returning to the port city of Aden "after having completed a field mission," UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko told AFP.

"The United Nations is in close contact with the authorities to secure their release," Kaneko added.

It was not immediately clear who had abducted the UN staff.

Aden became the base of Yemen's internationally recognized government after it was ousted from the capital Sanaa by Houthi rebels in 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition has backed the government in the fight against the Iran-aligned Houthis since 2015, in a conflict that has led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

Millions have also been displaced in what the UN calls the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Aden Sanaa Sunday 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

7 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

8 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

13 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

13 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>