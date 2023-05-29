UrduPoint.com

Five Wounded In Israeli Strikes Targeting Sites Near Damascus: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Five wounded in Israeli strikes targeting sites near Damascus: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Israeli air strikes hit the Damascus region overnight Sunday, the Syrian defence ministry said, with a war monitor reporting five wounded in attacks on air defence sites that host Hezbollah fighters.

"At around 11:45 pm (2045 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack," the defence ministry said.

It targeted "certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus", but anti-aircraft defences came into action and brought down several missiles, according to the ministry.

It reported material damage but no casualties.

An AFP reporter in the Syrian capital heard explosions shortly before midnight local time (2100 GMT).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government air defence sites near Damascus where fighters from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group are present were targeted.

One site north of the capital was around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Lebanese border, it said, reporting five wounded.

Another site between the airport and the Sayyida Zeinab area southeast of the capital where Iran-backed forces are present was also targeted, added the Britain-based war-monitor, which has a vast network of sources on the ground in Syria.

In late March, Israel carried out two rounds of air strikes near Damascus in less than 24 hours.

In early April, further strikes targeted points in the country's south and in the vicinity of Damascus, state media and the Observatory reported.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Israel Damascus SITE March April Border Sunday Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

4 minutes ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

49 minutes ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

55 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.