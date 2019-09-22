UrduPoint.com
Five-year Period Ending 2019 Set To Be Hottest On Record: UN

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:10 PM

United Nations, United States, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Average global temperature between 2015-2019 is on track to be the hottest of any five-year-period on record, a UN report by the world's leading climate agencies said Sunday.

"It is currently estimated to be 1.1°C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) times and 0.2°C warmer than 2011-2015," said the report titled United in Science, a synthesis of key findings.

