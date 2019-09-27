Five years on, 43 missing students still haunt Mexico

(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico City, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Exactly five years after 43 students disappeared without a trace in Mexico, the government said Thursday it will reinvestigate the case as a crime by "agents of the state," offering a reward for new information.

The night of September 26, 2014, a group of students in Guerrero state on their way to a protest were detained by corrupt police who handed them over to a drug cartel.

Forty-three of them vanished.

Half a decade later, Mexico is still haunted by the case, which drew international condemnation and stained the government of ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto.

On Thursday thousands of people, mainly students, took part in a demonstration led by the parents of the missing youths, shouting "justice!" as they marched towards Mexico City's central square, the Zocalo.

Approximately a hundred people wearing hoods who remained at the rear of the crowd broke shop windows and tried to set a restaurant on fire, which other protesters extinguished.

The investigation into the disappearance has been marred by allegations of official incompetence and even corruption. Misconduct -- especially the use of torture to extract supposed confessions -- has resulted in the release of 77 detainees, including the main suspect earlier this month.

New President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a truth commission, and the new prosecutor general has announced plans to reinvestigate "almost from scratch." Deputy Human Rights Minister Alejandro Encinas said the case would now be investigated as a crime "committed by agents of the Mexican state," a phrase Pena Nieto once said he "categorically" rejected.

Lopez Obrador said investigators would have a "great advantage" this time around: under his government, "there is no impunity." "That's important, because when it's a crime by the state, it's very difficult to get at the truth," the leftist leader told a news conference, wearing a T-shirt stamped with the number 43 and the words "I am for the truth."The government announced it would offer a reward of about $75,000 for new leads in the case, and $500,000 for information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Tenescalco, the local police supervisor at the time and a chief suspect.

No one will remain above the law, said Omar Gomez, special prosecutor for the case. He said his team would question former top prosecutor Jesus Murillo Karam next week, and even Pena Nieto "if necessary."