UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Years On, 43 Missing Students Still Haunt Mexico

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:10 AM

Five years on, 43 missing students still haunt Mexico

Mexico City, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Exactly five years after 43 students disappeared without a trace in Mexico, the government said Thursday it will reinvestigate the case as a crime by "agents of the state," offering a reward for new information.

The night of September 26, 2014, a group of students in Guerrero state on their way to a protest were detained by corrupt police who handed them over to a drug cartel.

Forty-three of them vanished.

Half a decade later, Mexico is still haunted by the case, which drew international condemnation and stained the government of ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto.

On Thursday thousands of people, mainly students, took part in a demonstration led by the parents of the missing youths, shouting "justice!" as they marched towards Mexico City's central square, the Zocalo.

Approximately a hundred people wearing hoods who remained at the rear of the crowd broke shop windows and tried to set a restaurant on fire, which other protesters extinguished.

The investigation into the disappearance has been marred by allegations of official incompetence and even corruption. Misconduct -- especially the use of torture to extract supposed confessions -- has resulted in the release of 77 detainees, including the main suspect earlier this month.

New President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a truth commission, and the new prosecutor general has announced plans to reinvestigate "almost from scratch." Deputy Human Rights Minister Alejandro Encinas said the case would now be investigated as a crime "committed by agents of the Mexican state," a phrase Pena Nieto once said he "categorically" rejected.

Lopez Obrador said investigators would have a "great advantage" this time around: under his government, "there is no impunity." "That's important, because when it's a crime by the state, it's very difficult to get at the truth," the leftist leader told a news conference, wearing a T-shirt stamped with the number 43 and the words "I am for the truth."The government announced it would offer a reward of about $75,000 for new leads in the case, and $500,000 for information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Tenescalco, the local police supervisor at the time and a chief suspect.

No one will remain above the law, said Omar Gomez, special prosecutor for the case. He said his team would question former top prosecutor Jesus Murillo Karam next week, and even Pena Nieto "if necessary."

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Protest Police Condemnation Mexico City Mexico September From Government Top

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

6 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

8 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

8 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

8 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

8 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.