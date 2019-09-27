Hong Kong, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :From doing homework by torchlight to hurling flaming molotov cocktails at riot police: the character of Hong Kong's protests has changed dramatically in five years, with young demonstrators hardened by the failure of their peaceful Umbrella Movement.

Then-student Bunny was one of thousands of Hong Kongers who camped out on the streets in a 79-day occupation that had a festival edge of good humour and patience.

Now she describes herself as a frontliner in the territory's current summer of rage.

"I shifted my position from being rational to become more hardline over these five years," she told AFP, asking to use a pseudonym.

"If being rational is a way out for Hong Kong, why couldn't our demands have been met in 2014?" On Saturday, protesters behind this summer's huge and often violent pro-democracy rallies will mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement.

It took off when huge crowds came out after police fired tear gas at a smaller student-led rally, and was named after the umbrellas people used to defend themselves.

Compared to the current strife -- where street battles have erupted for 16 consecutive weeks -- 2014's protests were softer, with students completing classwork in the camps, recycling their waste, and the police largely avoiding direct conflict after the intial clashes.

Many of those taking part this time around say the failure to win concessions from Beijing then has led to the more violent maelstrom now engulfing the city.

Jackool, a 30-year-old theatre technician, manned the barricades back in 2014, expecting a police assault that never came.

"Umbrella Movement means a total failure to me," he told AFP, asking to use his nickname.

Now married, he has eschewed the frontline this summer -- but he spends his weekends as part of a fleet of drivers who pick up those returning from clashes.

"I may have to bear the legal consequences if the 'kids' are... in my car. But so what? It's just a minor sacrifice compared to them," he said.

He looks back at 2014 with fondness, saying it was the first time he had played a role in politics.

"We started out as nothing," he recalled.

But much of that optimism has since vanished.

"If we lose, Hong Kong will become Xinjiang," he said.