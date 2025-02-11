Fiza Javed thrills audience at NAPA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Folk and soulful singer Fiza Javed thrilled the audience at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA with a collection of film and popular songs on Monday evening.

Fiza, who has tutored under Ustad Karam Abbas Khan of Gwalior Gharana, started the evening with some ghazals accompanied on piano by NAPA faculty member Julian Qaiser. The first ones she offered included ,Woh hum say huay humkalaam, Allah Allah, Baat krni mujay Mushkil kabhe aesee to na thee, A Meray Ham Nafas meray ham nafas, Lambi Judae, and Gulon main rung bharay.

She then was joined by her band to accompany her in other songs, including Ajj janay ki zid na karo, Kahan ho tum chalay aao, Kesariya balam, Ranjish hi sahi, Chahat main kya dunya dari, Dhondo gay agar mulko mulko, Jab Say tumnay mujay dewana, Yaar Di Gharoli, Nair walay pull tay, Main tey mera dilber jani, and finishing with Lal meri pat.

A sizeable audience enjoyed itself with her singing erupting in claps every now and then.