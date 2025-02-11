Open Menu

Fiza Javed Thrills Audience At NAPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Fiza Javed thrills audience at NAPA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Folk and soulful singer Fiza Javed thrilled the audience at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA with a collection of film and popular songs on Monday evening.

Fiza, who has tutored under Ustad Karam Abbas Khan of Gwalior Gharana, started the evening with some ghazals accompanied on piano by NAPA faculty member Julian Qaiser. The first ones she offered included ,Woh hum say huay humkalaam, Allah Allah, Baat krni mujay Mushkil kabhe aesee to na thee, A Meray Ham Nafas meray ham nafas, Lambi Judae, and Gulon main rung bharay.

She then was joined by her band to accompany her in other songs, including Ajj janay ki zid na karo, Kahan ho tum chalay aao, Kesariya balam, Ranjish hi sahi, Chahat main kya dunya dari, Dhondo gay agar mulko mulko, Jab Say tumnay mujay dewana, Yaar Di Gharoli, Nair walay pull tay, Main tey mera dilber jani, and finishing with Lal meri pat.

A sizeable audience enjoyed itself with her singing erupting in claps every now and then.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 244 part ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 244 participants from 11 international ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the ‘Zero ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’

6 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate new Prime Minister ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate new Prime Minister of Ireland

6 minutes ago
 Uneasy calm in east DRC after regional ceasefire a ..

Uneasy calm in east DRC after regional ceasefire appeal

10 minutes ago
 Sharmila Faruqui demands CCI meeting

Sharmila Faruqui demands CCI meeting

10 minutes ago
 World may have entered era of 1.5C warming, scient ..

World may have entered era of 1.5C warming, scientists say

10 minutes ago
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results

Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results

10 minutes ago
 Global stocks markets push higher despite more Tru ..

Global stocks markets push higher despite more Trump tariffs

10 minutes ago
 Tunisian accused says cannot remember 2020 France ..

Tunisian accused says cannot remember 2020 France church killings

10 minutes ago
 Church of England meets amid 'crisis' over abuse s ..

Church of England meets amid 'crisis' over abuse scandals

10 minutes ago
 Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salar ..

Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salaries

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Klaus Schwab; under ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Klaus Schwab; underscores imperative for governme ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous