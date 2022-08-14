Flag hoisting ceremony held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A national flag was unfurled at Alhamra here on Sunday to mark the 75 Independence Day of Pakistan.

Lahore Art Council (LAC) Executive Director Farhat Jabeen hoisted the flag.

Later, she led a walk to mark the day and said: "We should be thankful to Allah for this great blessing of independence". "We cannot forget those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement; therefore, Alhamra salutes all its martyrs", she added.

The Lahore Arts Council also released a national song "Pyara Pakistan," sung by famous singer Sahir Ali Baga as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations by the Department of Information and Culture Punjab.

The famous play "Aainak Wala Jinn, a children's painting competition based on the images of the leaders of independence and story-telling session to enlighten the freedom movement's sacrifices, were also the part of celebrations.

Director Art & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Aftab Ahmed Ansari, other officers, employeesand large number of children participated in the celebrations.