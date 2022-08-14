UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A national flag was unfurled at Alhamra here on Sunday to mark the 75 Independence Day of Pakistan.

Lahore Art Council (LAC) Executive Director Farhat Jabeen hoisted the flag.

Later, she led a walk to mark the day and said: "We should be thankful to Allah for this great blessing of independence". "We cannot forget those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement; therefore, Alhamra salutes all its martyrs", she added.

The Lahore Arts Council also released a national song "Pyara Pakistan," sung by famous singer Sahir Ali Baga as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations by the Department of Information and Culture Punjab.

The famous play "Aainak Wala Jinn, a children's painting competition based on the images of the leaders of independence and story-telling session to enlighten the freedom movement's sacrifices, were also the part of celebrations.

Director Art & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Aftab Ahmed Ansari, other officers, employeesand large number of children participated in the celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Independence Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

18 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

18 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

18 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.