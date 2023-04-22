UrduPoint.com

Flambeed Pizza Sparks Spain Restaurant Fire, Two Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Two people died and 12 were injured in a fire apparently sparked when a waiter flambeed a pizza at a Madrid restaurant, accidentally setting decorations ablaze, authorities said Saturday.

Two people treated by emergency services subsequently died, one of them a restaurant employee, the other a customer, city mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida said.

A further 12 were treated for burns and smoke injuries after the blaze tore through the Italian restaurant in the west of the Spanish capital late Friday, he said.

One person is in critical condition in hospital and five others are seriously hurt, Martinez Almeida told journalists outside the charred restaurant.

He said the fire appeared to have been sparked when a waiter flambeed a pizza and the flames caught plastic flowers decorating the ceiling and columns of the establishment, which contained around 30 diners and staff members at the time.

Witnesses told the El Pais daily the waiter poured alcohol over the dish and set it alight, a French technique known as flambeeing.

This is often done tableside to dramatic effect and to give the dish a smoky flavour.

The waiter "had the plate in flames in one hand and the blowtorch in the other. He passed by a column with plants round it and in a matter of seconds it burned everything", a diner, who gave her name only as Ruth, told the paper.

Firefighters were able to respond quickly as their station was only a few hundred metres from the restaurant, the mayor said.

"It was very lucky," he said. "The fire was put out less than 10 minutes after the alarm was raised," he explained.

Madrid fire chief Carlos Marin said people had run to the fire station to alert the fire crew.

"If they'd taken another four or five minutes, there would have been more victims because of the flames and smoke," the mayor said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

