Flamengo Defender Rodinei Eyeing River Plate Move, Says Agent

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Flamengo defender Rodinei eyeing River Plate move, says agent

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Flamengo right-back Rodinei could join Argentine giants River Plate at the end of the year, according to his agent Ricardo Scheidt.

Despite being a regular starter for Flamengo this year, the 30-year-old has expressed a desire to leave the Rio de Janeiro club when his current contract expires in December.

"A few months ago we spoke with River about the player's availability.

They showed interest, although there is nothing concrete," Scheidt told Brazilian tv on Friday.

"Rodinei first wants to play in the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals, and be champion, before making a decision."The defender has made 149 first-team appearances for Flamengo since joining the club from SEV Hortolandia in 2016.

According to Brazilian media reports, Rodinei is also being pursued by defending Brazilian Serie A champions Atletico Mineiro.

