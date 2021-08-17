UrduPoint.com

Flamengo Hit By COVID-19 Ahead Of Decisive Copa Libertadores Duel

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Flamengo will be without three first-team players for their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg against Olimpia due to COVID-19, the Brazilian club said on Monday.

Central defender Gustavo Henrique was the latest player to test positive after left-back Rene and defensive midfielder Thiago Maio were earlier diagnosed with the virus, Flamengo said in a social media post.

The trio will complete 10 days of quarantine under medical supervision, according to club officials.

Flamengo will enter Wednesday's match at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium as firm favorites to progress to the semifinals, having won last week's first leg 4-1 in Paraguayan capital Asuncion.

Flamengo are bidding to win South America's premier club competition for the third time following their triumphs in 1981 and 2019.

In other quarterfinal second leg fixtures, reigning champions Palmeiras host Sao Paulo on Tuesday with the tie locked at 1-1, Atletico Mineiro take a 1-0 advantage into their home clash with River Plate on Wednesday, and Barcelona SC host Fluminense on Thursday following a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

