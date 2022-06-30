Flamengo, Palmeiras eye last eight in Libertadores

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A superb first-half strike from Andreas Pereira gave Brazilian giants Flamengo a 1-0 away victory over Colombia's Deportes Toilma in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 match on Wednesday.

Pereira put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute with a fizzing long-range drive that left goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez with no chance.

The return fixture will be played at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium on July 6. In other round-of-16 fixtures on Wednesday, Lucas Janson converted a first-half penalty as Velez Sarsfield clinched a 1-0 home win over Argentine rivals River Plate.

The visitors dominated possession and looked more dangerous in attack but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos, who made a series of impressive saves.

In Paraguayan capital Asuncion, forward Rony netted a second-half brace as defending champions Palmeiras cruised to a 3-0 win over Cerro Porteno. Rony struck in the 60th and 69th minutes for the Brazilian side before Murilo Cerqueira completed the rout three minutes from time.

In Thursday's only other fixture, Talleres Cordoba were held to a goalless home draw by Argentine rivals Colon.