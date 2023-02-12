Flamengo placed 3rd in 2022 FIFA Club World Cup after beating Al Ahly 4-2

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Brazilian club Flamengo bagged the bronze medal at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup after beating Egyptian team Al Ahly 4-2 on Saturday.

Gabriel Barbosa drew first blood for Flamengo in the 11th minute, then Al Ahly's Ahmed Abdel Kader equalized the score in the 37th minute. The first half ended 1-1 at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Morocco.

Kader brought the lead to the Egyptian side in the 60th minute, then Al Ahly full-back Khaled Abdelfattah was sent off by the referee in the 69th minute.

Pedro of Flamengo leveled the score once more in the 77th minute. Seven minutes later, his teammate Barbosa bought the lead to the Brazilian side with a Video Assistant Referee (VAR)-given penalty.

In the 91st minute, Pedro netted once more and the game ended 4-2.

Flamengo -- previously bagged a silver medal in 2019 -- got the bronze medal in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid will take on Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal in the final later on Saturday.