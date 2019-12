Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Flamengo are through to the final of the Club World Cup after the Brazilian giants came from behind to beat Asian champions Al Hilal 3-1 in Doha on Tuesday.

They will face the winner of Wednesday's second semi-final tie, which sees European champions Liverpool take on Monterrey of Mexico. The final will be played on Saturday.