UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flamengo Sack Misfiring Guardiola Lieutenant Torrent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Flamengo sack misfiring Guardiola lieutenant Torrent

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Reigning Brazilian and South American champions Flamengo said Monday they had sacked coach Domenec Torrent, after the long-time assistant to Pep Guardiola capped a lukewarm start with two humiliating defeats in a row.

"Domenec Torrent and his coaching staff are no longer managing the club's first team," Flamengo announced on Twitter.

Torrent, 58, was hired in July to replace Jorge Jesus, who led Flamengo to five titles in just over a year -- including the 2019 Copa Libertadores -- before stepping down to coach Benfica in his native Portugal.

After a rocky start, Torrent managed to navigate Flamengo to third place in the Brazilian first division, one point shy of leaders Internacional, and into the round of 16 in the Libertadores.

But fans have criticized the Spaniard's less aggressive style, and he has racked up a series of stinging defeats: 5-0 against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in the Libertadores group phase, 4-1 against Sao Paulo earlier this month and 4-0 against Atletico Mineiro Sunday.

He also presided over an outbreak of Covid-19 on the team, with 19 players and 17 staff, including Torrent himself, testing positive for the new coronavirus in September.

Flamengo's under-20 coach, Mauricio Souza, will take over from Torrent on an interim basis.

Brazilian media tipped former national team goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni to replace him.

Ceni, who played on Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning team and holds the world record for goals scored by a keeper (131), currently coaches 11th-place Fortaleza.

Related Topics

World Twitter Fortaleza Sao Paulo Ecuador Brazil Portugal July September Sunday 2019 Media From Atletico Madrid Coach Flamengo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

1 hour ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

2 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

2 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.