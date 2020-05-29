UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flames Engulf US Police Station As Black Rights Unrest Spreads

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Flames engulf US police station as black rights unrest spreads

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Flames ripped through a Minnesota police station and seven protesters were shot in Kentucky as unrest spread across the United States over the deaths of black people during police encounters.

Officers abandoned the building in the city of Minneapolis late on Thursday before demonstrators barged through barriers, breaking windows and chanting slogans. A fire broke out, which soon became an inferno that engulfed the structure.

The protests entered their fourth day on Friday and have spread beyond Minnesota, with protests breaking out in several states across the country, including Denver, Colorado and Phoenix.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Minneapolis Phoenix Denver United States

Recent Stories

DC takes notice of delay in registration, renewal ..

15 minutes ago

S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 6% in April Ami ..

15 minutes ago

Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis as 'glori ..

15 minutes ago

DC reviews prices of vegetables, fruits at Sabzi M ..

15 minutes ago

Waqar Younis quits social media after his Twitter ..

27 minutes ago

NDMA completes spraying of 4,400 hectare area

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.