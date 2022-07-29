JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) --:Three people were killed and four others went missing as flash floods struck Indonesia's province of Central Sulawesi, and a search operation for the missing is underway, a senior local disaster agency officer said on Friday.

Heavy downpours triggered the natural disaster that submerged all the houses in the Torue village of the Parigi Moutong district, said Idran MT. Lopi, head of the operational unit of the district's disaster management agency.

"The water suddenly came and submerged all houses and buildings in our village last night (Thursday night)," he said.

"After the impacted areas were checked, three people were killed and four others remained missing, while search and rescue office's personnel are looking for the missing people now," he told Xinhua by phone.