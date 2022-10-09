UrduPoint.com

Flash Floods Hit Parts Of Cambodia, Killing 4: PM

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Flash floods hit parts of Cambodia, killing 4: PM

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) --:Flash floods have been hitting parts of Cambodia, leaving at least four people dead, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Saturday.

In a voice message released publicly, Hun Sen said rainwater flooding has also forced the evacuation of a number of affected families to higher ground.

He added that the floods have inundated 151,412 hectares of rice paddy and 41,024 hectares of other crops.

"Water has receded at some places, but risen at some places, and according to weather forecast, there will be some more rains," Hun Sen said. "However, the situation is under control."He ordered Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth, who is also the acting minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, to assess the damage caused to rice paddy and other crops and advised him to prepare seeds to distribute to farmers for replanting when water recedes.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

