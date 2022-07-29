UrduPoint.com

Flash Floods Kill At Least 26 In Four Iranian Provinces: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :At least 26 people have been killed in Thursday night's flash floods in four Iranian provinces, according to a report by semi-official Tasnim news Agency.

The four provinces are Tehran, Sistan and Baluchestan in southeastern Iran, Markazi and Mazandaran in northern Iran.

Since a few days ago, many Iranian cities have seen heavy monsoon rainfalls. The heavy rainfalls have caused flooding in 20 Iranian provinces, leading to damage to 100 counties and 300 villages.

