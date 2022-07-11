UrduPoint.com

Flash Floods That Left A Trail Of Destruction In Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022

Bad NeuenahrAhrweiler, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The dramatic floods of July 14 and 15, 2021 killed more than 220 people in Europe, leaving a trail of destruction in Germany and Belgium, and damage in the Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland.

Here is a look back on one of Europe's worst natural disasters in recent years.

- A heavy toll - After two days of torrential rain, flood waters carried away nearly everything in their path, devastating entire communities.

Western Germany was hit worst by the flooding. The state of Rhineland-Palatinate registered 49 deaths, while North Rhine-Westphalia said 135 were killed. One person died in Bavaria and in all, over 800 were injured.

The total cost of the damage in Germany is estimated to be more than 30 billion Euros ($30.3 billion).

The floods destroyed railways, roads, bridges, electricity pylons and mobile towers, as well as disrupting the supply of gas, electricity and water in a number of places.

Across the two worst-hit regions, 85,000 households were affected and some 10,000 businesses impacted.

In the east of Belgium, 39 people lost their lives in the high waters. The Wallonia region was particularly badly affected, with some 100,000 people caught up in the catastrophe and 48,000 buildings damaged.

