Flash in sky over Kyiv due to 'NASA satellite falling': city administration

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Kyiv said Wednesday that a powerful flash over the capital -- which triggered heavy speculation on social media -- was due to a NASA satellite falling.

"Around 10 pm (1900 GMT) on April 19, the bright glow of an aerial object was observed in the sky over Kyiv," the head of the city's military administration Sergiy Popko said on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, this phenomenon was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth." An AFP journalist in Kyiv saw a lightning-like flash, which was not followed by any sound.

An air raid alert was activated, Popko said, but "air defence was not in operation." Shortly after, the Ukrainian Air Force also said the flash was "related to the fall of a satellite/meteorite." It added, though, this was "to be clarified."Speculation and memes abounded on Ukrainian social media after several channels posted videos showing a powerful flash lighting up the sky over Kyiv.

"While social media is amused by flying saucer memes.... please do not use the official symbol of the Air Force to create memes!" the Air Forces said.