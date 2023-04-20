UrduPoint.com

Flash Over Kyiv Believed To Be Meteorite

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Flash over Kyiv believed to be meteorite

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A bright flash seen over Kyiv was probably a meteorite, Ukraine's space agency said on Thursday, after officials denied it was a satellite or a Russian missile attack.

The head of the city's military administration had said that the flash was caused by a NASA satellite returning to Earth.

But a NASA spokesman told AFP that this was not the case as the satellite in question was "still in orbit".

"We cannot identify what it was exactly, but our assumption is that it was a meteorite," Igor Korniyenko, the deputy head of a control centre at Ukraine's national space agency said Thursday.

But he said there was not sufficient data to determine "the exact nature" of what might have caused the flash.

"Our observation devices showed it was a powerful explosion. We recorded it and determined where it took place," he said.

The US space agency had announced earlier this week that a retired 660-pound (300-kilogram) satellite would re-enter the atmosphere sometime on Wednesday.

"What exactly it was -- only experts can find out," the military administration's chief Sergiy Popko said on Thursday.

