UrduPoint.com

Fleeing Sudanese Rely On Strangers' Generosity To Survive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Fleeing Sudanese rely on strangers' generosity to survive

Jazira, Sudan, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Hungry, terrified Sudanese families fleeing deadly urban warfare rely only on the generosity of strangers who line the stretch of road between the capital Khartoum and Sudan's southern borders.

In three weeks of fighting between rival generals that has plunged the impoverished country into turmoil, thousands have rushed to escape, often only having had the time to grab their most basic essentials.

On the long and arduous journey out of the war-scarred country, scores may have starved were it not for the generosity of strangers volunteering to hand out food and drink despite the perilous conditions.

"The food is ready, come out, you won't be delayed," Abubakr Hussein shouts from the side of the road that leads from Khartoum to his small village in Jazira state 130 kilometres (80 miles) south.

In a country that prides itself on its generosity, this scene is repeated at almost each of the villages that punctuate the roads leading out of Sudan.

The rivalry between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), erupted into armed conflict on April 15, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The battles in the capital and other regions have killed hundreds and displaced hundreds of thousands.

- 'Unprepared' - Across the country there are reports of rampant looting.

"At least some of the looting... is driven by the fact soldiers need to eat," said Aly Verjee, a researcher at the University of Gothenburg.

"There are lots of reports of people finding the RSF in their houses having dinner," he told AFP.

"The RSF forces, whether implicitly or explicitly, have been told to fend for themselves, feed themselves and organise themselves." Even before the war began, Jazira residents had already been mobilised to hand out food to travellers -- a common practice during Ramadan that Muslims believe will help earn them a place in heaven.

But as the fighting drags on and food supplies dwindle in Khartoum, which has borne the brunt of much of the fighting, the volunteers continue to line the roads well beyond the holy month.

"People left unprepared," Hussein told AFP. "We began providing them with water then people joined, bringing food from their homes.""As the situation continued, we began collecting donations from village residents and making the food ourselves," he said.

Related Topics

Army Water Road Khartoum Sudan April May Muslim From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

2 hours ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.