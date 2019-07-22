UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fleetwood Rues Missed Chances For British Open 'dream'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Fleetwood rues missed chances for British Open 'dream'

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Tommy Fleetwood found it hard to take solace in his second-place finish at the British Open as he failed to reel in Shane Lowry at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

The Englishman finished six shots behind Lowry after shooting a three-over par round of 74 in horrendous weather conditions.

But he was left to rue a series of missed chances early on to put pressure on the Irishman.

"If I could pick one event it would be The Open. It's my dream, and it always will be and you're teeing off in the last group on Sunday with a very, very good chance," said Fleetwood.

"It feels a lot rougher finishing when you feel like you've come so close to what you've dreamt as a kid." Fleetwood was still in the hunt at four shots back with six to play, but a double bogey at the 14th realistically ended his challenge.

"Them first few holes, when you start four back are pretty crucial. I didn't do a good enough job of sort of pressing at that point," he added.

"Struggled in the middle and four back with six to go and still in it, but 14 was a killer blow." American Tony Finau was the only player in the final 10 groups to not finish over par for the day as howling wind and heavy rain made low scoring nearly impossible.

But Fleetwood paid tribute to Lowry's ability to handle the conditions and the tension to win his first major title with a 72 to finish 15-under par.

"When we got on to eight, nine, 10, just shocking, shocking weather. It was really, really difficult. I made a par on nine that felt like a birdie," added Fleetwood.

"It was just tough. I think everybody would have got to a point and start going backwards.

"When the winds are like that on a links course, it plays hard, that's just the way it is. You've got to do your bit.

"I think that makes Shane's round of one-over even more impressive, controlling the day like he did."

Related Topics

Weather Job Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

3 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

4 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

5 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

5 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.