Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Home favourite Tommy Fleetwood set the pace on the opening day of the British Open with a five-under-par 66 alongside South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo as the big guns struggled.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka are at one under, while Rory McIlroy salvaged a par at the 18th to end the day at Hoylake five shots off the lead.

Lamprecht shone on his debut at the majors with a 66 after earning his place by winning the Amateur Championship at the nearby Hillside course last month.

The powerful 22-year-old, who stands 6 feet 8 inches (2.03 meters) tall, used his long levers to great effect around the Royal Liverpool course on Thursday.

"I earned my spot to be here. I think the way I played today I earned to be on the top of the leaderboard, as of now," said Lamprecht.

Fleetwood, who hails from Southport, just 30 miles (48 kilometres) from the course, gave his chances of a first major title win a huge boost with a run of three consecutive birdies between the 14th and 16th.

"If you aren't going to enjoy this and these experiences, what's the point? Make sure you have the time of your life out there because it's very special," said the world number 21.

"I'm leading the Open and had cheers like that, it's really special."Argentina's Grillo produced a stunning five-under par back nine to surge into a share of the overnight lead.