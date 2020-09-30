Flemish liberal De Croo to be new Belgian PM

Brussels, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Flemish liberal leader Alexander De Croo will take charge of a seven-party coalition government as Belgium's new prime minister 16 months after an inconclusive election, it was announced Wednesday.

De Croo's French-speaking socialist rival Paul Magnette confirmed that the parties had chosen the 44-year-old finance minister as premier. He is to be sworn in on Thursday by Belgium's king.