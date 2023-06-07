UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Flexible solar cells developed for PV application

BEIJING,June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese researchers have provided a strategy for fabricating large-scale, foldable silicon wafers and manufacturing flexible solar cells, according to a recent research article published in the journal Nature.

A textured crystalline silicon wafer always tends to crack at the sharp channels between surface pyramids in the marginal region of the wafer. Therefore, it is necessary to improve the flexibility of silicon wafers by blunting the pyramidal structure in the marginal regions.

The researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the Chinese academy of Sciences acknowledged that the edge-blunting technique enables commercial production of large-scale, high-efficiency silicon solar cells that can be rolled similarly to a sheet of paper.

The cells retain 100 percent of their power conversion efficiency after 1,000 side-to-side bending cycles, according to the research article. After being assembled into large flexible modules, these cells retain more than 99 percent of their power after thermal cycling between minus 70 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius for 120 hours.

