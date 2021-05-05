UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flick Favourite To Be Germany's Next Coach With Bierhoff's Backing

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Flick favourite to be Germany's next coach with Bierhoff's backing

Berlin, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Outgoing Bayern Munich trainer Hansi Flick is the hot favourite to become Germany's next head coach after receiving the backing of Oliver Bierhoff, who will ultimately decide Joachim Loew's replacement, in a podcast Wednesday.

Flick, Loew's assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, has told Bayern he wants to leave at the end of the season despite winning seven titles in the last 18 months.

Loew will step down after 15 years in charge of Germany after the Euro 2020 finals and last week the German FA (DFB) said they want to speak to Flick about taking over.

In a podcast by German daily Bild on Wednesday, Bierhoff, director of the Germany team, replied "you could say that" when asked if Flick is his favourite to replace Loew.

Bierhoff worked alongside Flick as team manager in Loew's coaching staff which masterminded Germany's World Cup triumph in Brazil seven years ago.

"Now the way is clear to talk to him. We know each other very well and you don't have to be a great expert to say that Hansi would make an excellent national team coach," Bierhoff added.

"Hansi Flick knows the (German Football) Association. He is someone who creates atmosphere and brings people together." Bierhoff, 53, said the focus is on the Germans doing well at the European championships, from June 11-July 11, after their 6-0 thrashing by Spain last November, then a shock 2-1 home defeat to North Macedonia in March.

Bierhoff made it clear he is under no time pressure to name a head coach before their World Cup qualifiers in September, Germany's first matches after the Euros, but it would "be good to get the matter resolved".

"The aim, of course, is to focus on the team and the tournament - and not on peripheral stories," he Bierhoff.

Bayern have already named Julian Nagelsmann, 33, as Flick's replacement as their head coach next season. Bierhoff welcomed the fact that "things are not dragging out".

Flick was Loew's assistant coach with Germany from 2006 until 2014, when he then became sports director of the German FA until January 2017.

Related Topics

Football World Sports German Germany Spain Brazil Macedonia Euro January March June September November 2017 2020 From Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

3 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

21 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

31 minutes ago

Rwanda on path of economic recovery from COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

DRO, RO granted powers of FCM for by-polls in PS-7 ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for tackling COVID-19 in Balochi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.