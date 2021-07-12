UrduPoint.com
Flights Cancelled And Schools Closed As Beijing Hit By Storm

Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:31 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Hundreds of flights were cancelled in Beijing as schools and tourist sites were shut due to torrential downpours and gale-force winds on Monday.

City authorities issued warnings to residents to stay home as the Chinese capital faced its biggest storm this year.

As much as 100 millimetres of rain is predicted through the day in some areas, and aviation tracker VariFlight recorded some 700 flights cancelled at the city's two airports.

Weather authorities warned of "extreme rainstorms" plus thunder and lightning from late Sunday to Monday evening in Beijing and neighbouring areas.

A landslide was recorded in one of the city's northern districts, with state broadcaster CCTV showing pictures of a road blocked by fallen rocks.

Heavy rain was holding up efforts to clear the road, according to state TV.

Children stayed home as the city's kindergartens, Primary and secondary schools closed Monday.

Popular attractions including a part of the Great Wall were also shut, with some districts suspending rural homestays.

Some of Beijing's automatic driving trains will be operated manually instead, state media said.

Rainstorms also hit neighbouring Tianjin city, where state tv showed electric scooters driving through flooded streets and black skies lit up by regular flashes of lightning.

Weather authorities have warned of floods in 14 rivers, including tributaries in Sichuan and Shaanxi.

