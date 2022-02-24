Flights from southern Russian cities cancelled: agencies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Flights from cities in southern Russia near Ukraine were cancelled Thursday after President Vladimir Putin announced his army had begun a military operation in the country.

"According to a decision by Russian aviation authorities, flights from a number of airports in southern Russia including Krasnodar, Sochi and Anapa were temporarily suspended," Russian agencies quoted an aviation official as saying. Flights from Rostov airport were also cancelled, local media reported.