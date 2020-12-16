Flipping the script: China school reforms spark Mongolian writing revival

Ulaanbaatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :In a classroom in Mongolia's capital, students pass over the Soviet-era Cyrillic alphabet they grew up with and turn their copybooks sideways to practice the traditional, vertical Mongolian script that dates back to the empire of Genghis Khan.

Teacher Batbileg Lkhagvabaatar leads the class, tracing lines of the flowing, dotted characters on a whiteboard and explaining grammar rules to the group of young men and women and a smattering of children.

They are among a growing number inspired to learn the ancient letters after protests by their kinsfolk in China's Inner Mongolia region against reforms replacing Mongolian with Mandarin as the language of instruction in schools for core classes.

"I was very disappointed to hear what happened to the Inner Mongolians," said Togtokhjargal Battogtokh, 46, one of the students in the Ulaanbaatar classroom. "It hurt me too.

" "That's why I want to inspire other people to learn our script." Critics of Beijing's language policy in Inner Mongolia -- home to an estimated 4.5 million ethnic Mongolians -- say it mirrors moves in other border areas like Xinjiang and Tibet to assimilate local minorities into the dominant Han culture.

Across the border in Mongolia, whose economy is dependent on mineral exports to its giant southern neighbour, they have touched a nerve.

Javkhlan Samand -- Mongolia's most famous country singer -- named his most recent concert "Stay Mongolian", paying tribute to those protesting across the border in authoritarian China.

And when Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived on a visit in September, more than a hundred protesters wearing traditional Mongolian tunics gathered in Ulaanbaatar's main square.

"Let's protect the mother tongue," they shouted.

"Let's protect our blood brothers."