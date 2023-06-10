LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The approval of a controversial float in Canada, depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has sparked anger in India.

Dr S. Jaishankar, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, has expressed his strong protest against the participation of the disputed float in the Khalsa Day Parade held in Brampton, Canada.

A video circulating online shows the float featuring a blood-stained white sari symbolizing Indira Gandhi, being lifted while Sikh men hold guns pointed at her, with the word "revenge" displayed in the background.

The Indian Minister emphasized that the support for extremism and violence is detrimental to the relationship between Canada and India.

He stated that this incident highlights the presence of extremist elements and a lack of tolerance in Canada, which goes against the values it upholds.

Furthermore, the incident was also condemned by the Canadian minister in India.

It is important to note the historical context behind this controversy.

In 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by Sikh bodyguards after she granted permission for the attack on the Golden Temple.

The float represents a harsh reality for some Sikh individuals, as they feel that Operation Blue Star, which was authorized by Indira Gandhi, resulted in the deaths of numerous Sikhs, including women and children.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, representing Sikh for Justice (SFJ), remarked that these injustices continue to persist to this day, with Sikhs in Canada also becoming targets without substantial evidence. He further stated that India is employing violence and the Sikh vote as tools.