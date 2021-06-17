UrduPoint.com
Floating Gas Source Arrives In Senegalese Waters

Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Floating gas source arrives in Senegalese waters

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A liquid natural gas (LNG) ship that will fuel a floating power generator in Senegal has arrived in the West African state's waters, the Turkish-Japanese joint venture behind it said Wednesday.

Karmol, owned by the Turkish company Karpowership and Mitsui OSK Lines of Japan, is targeting Africa in particular with its pitch of cleaner and more stable power supplies.

Karpowership already supplies around 15 percent of Senegal's electricity with a ship-based power plant, while Mitsui OSK Lines is a transport specialist.

In March, Karmol announced that a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) would undergo sea trials before deploying to Senegal.

This unit will allow the ship-based power plant in Senegal to use LNG as fuel.

Senegal's public electricity provider Senelec told AFP that this was a first for the country.

On Wednesday, the joint venture said the FSRU had arrived in Senegalese waters on May 31 from Singapore, where it was built.

"The vessel will connect to a powership, a floating power plant, owned by Karpowership, through gas pipelines," the statement added.

"This is a landmark moment in Karmol's plans to provide stable electricity powered by efficient, cleaner fuels to many more countries in the region and throughout the globe."The company plans to send a similar ship to Mozambique, Karmol said.

