UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floating Platform Set Up To Monitor Tibet's Second Largest Lake

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Floating platform set up to monitor Tibet's second largest lake

LHASA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has recently set up a floating platform in its second largest lake of Namtso for research, according to the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The platform has been put into operation in early June and is currently operating normally, the institute said.

The floating platform is equipped with multiple monitoring facilities including a water quality sensor, an acoustic Doppler current profiler, a meteorological monitor, a data collector, and a wireless signal controller.

Scientists are expected to launch long-term monitoring of the water quantity and quality of Lake Namtso and gain a better understanding of the lake's changes.

Through the 4g signal, monitoring data including water temperature, pH, the real-time flow velocity of multi-layer lake water, and the lake surface temperature, humidity, wind direction, wind speed and air pressure, will be automatically transmitted to the data center in Beijing.

Located in the central Tibet with an altitude of more than 4,700 meters above sea level, Namtso, a Buddhist holy lake, is also the second-largest saltwater lake in China.

Related Topics

Water China Beijing 4G June

Recent Stories

PM Imran condemns blast near LoC

20 minutes ago

Footballer Hajra Khan makes three consecutive worl ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 July 2019

56 minutes ago

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.