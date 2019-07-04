LHASA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has recently set up a floating platform in its second largest lake of Namtso for research, according to the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The platform has been put into operation in early June and is currently operating normally, the institute said.

The floating platform is equipped with multiple monitoring facilities including a water quality sensor, an acoustic Doppler current profiler, a meteorological monitor, a data collector, and a wireless signal controller.

Scientists are expected to launch long-term monitoring of the water quantity and quality of Lake Namtso and gain a better understanding of the lake's changes.

Through the 4g signal, monitoring data including water temperature, pH, the real-time flow velocity of multi-layer lake water, and the lake surface temperature, humidity, wind direction, wind speed and air pressure, will be automatically transmitted to the data center in Beijing.

Located in the central Tibet with an altitude of more than 4,700 meters above sea level, Namtso, a Buddhist holy lake, is also the second-largest saltwater lake in China.