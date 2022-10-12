UrduPoint.com

Flood Death Toll Exceeds 500 In Nigeria This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Flood death toll exceeds 500 in Nigeria this year

LAGOS, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) --:More than 500 people have been killed and 1,546 others injured this year in Nigeria due to heavy rains and floods, an official said Tuesday.

Floods have so far wreaked havoc in 31 states and the Federal Capital Territory, affecting over 1.

4 million people and dislocating 790,254, said Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

More than 44,000 houses were partially damaged, and about 45,000 houses were totally damaged by floods, while more than 140,000 hectares of farmland were partially or completely destroyed, said the official when updating in Abuja the flood situation.

Related Topics

Injured Flood Abuja Nasir Nigeria Million Rains

Recent Stories

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing shor ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing short duration crops

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

13 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-electio ..

JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-election as per schedule

13 minutes ago
 Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds t ..

Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds to farmers in flood-hit areas: ..

15 minutes ago
 AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

15 minutes ago
 Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to clim ..

Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to climate change, study finds

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.