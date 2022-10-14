Flood-hit Pakistan needs cash, technical help and tools to build back better: Consul general

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Flood-devastated Pakistan is looking not only for funds but also technical expertise, tools and technology in an effort to build back better, turning the country greener and more climate resilient, Pakistani Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, said Thursday.

"Such is the magnitude of the disaster that rehabilitation will take months and maybe even years," the consul general said, while briefing a large gathering of Pakistani community members on the flood situation in Pakistan at which she profusely thanked them for their support.

"We are in it for the long haul," Ayesha Ali said, highlighting the government's efforts to provide relief to the families and households affected by the climate-induced floods.

More than 1,700 people were killed by the raging waters, displacing 33 million, and causing damages running into billions of dollars, "as much as $30 billion or more." The threat posed by waterborne diseases was "another huge red flag", she said, adding, "The increase in malaria cases will lead to significant increase in deaths and this is very worrying.

" In her comprehensive briefing, Ayesha Ali said Pakistan is receiving help from many countries, including the United States, with the United Nations in the forefront.

"We are a resilient nation. We never give up. We carry on and we face adversity with courage with resolve and determination," she said.

"I will need your continuous support in this endeavor; You have always been there to help Pakistan," she told the gathering.

"Each and every person and Pakistani organizations, officials, women, youth, professionals, religious leaders, academics business community, corporations and philanthropic foundations --you name it -- and they have all been there! God bless all of you and thank you." In this regard, the consul general named several Pakistani social welfare organizations based in New York region and individuals who sent millions of Dollars to help their suffering compatriots.