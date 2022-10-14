UrduPoint.com

Flood-hit Pakistan Needs Cash, Technical Help And Tools To Build Back Better: Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Flood-hit Pakistan needs cash, technical help and tools to build back better: Consul general

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Flood-devastated Pakistan is looking not only for funds but also technical expertise, tools and technology in an effort to build back better, turning the country greener and more climate resilient, Pakistani Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, said Thursday.

"Such is the magnitude of the disaster that rehabilitation will take months and maybe even years," the consul general said, while briefing a large gathering of Pakistani community members on the flood situation in Pakistan at which she profusely thanked them for their support.

"We are in it for the long haul," Ayesha Ali said, highlighting the government's efforts to provide relief to the families and households affected by the climate-induced floods.

More than 1,700 people were killed by the raging waters, displacing 33 million, and causing damages running into billions of dollars, "as much as $30 billion or more." The threat posed by waterborne diseases was "another huge red flag", she said, adding, "The increase in malaria cases will lead to significant increase in deaths and this is very worrying.

" In her comprehensive briefing, Ayesha Ali said Pakistan is receiving help from many countries, including the United States, with the United Nations in the forefront.

"We are a resilient nation. We never give up. We carry on and we face adversity with courage with resolve and determination," she said.

"I will need your continuous support in this endeavor; You have always been there to help Pakistan," she told the gathering.

"Each and every person and Pakistani organizations, officials, women, youth, professionals, religious leaders, academics business community, corporations and philanthropic foundations --you name it -- and they have all been there! God bless all of you and thank you." In this regard, the consul general named several Pakistani social welfare organizations based in New York region and individuals who sent millions of Dollars to help their suffering compatriots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Nations Business Flood Lead New York United States Women God All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

29 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

3 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.