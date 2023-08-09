Beijing, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A flood in China's southwest Sichuan province killed seven people on Wednesday, state media reported.

State broadcaster CCTV said seven people were killed and four others rescued from the water, adding that "local public security, fire and other departments are continuing to carry out search and rescue efforts".

The accident occurred at about 10 am near an embankment southwest of the provincial capital of Chengdu, where "more than 10" people were swept away by an unexpected tide of water, state media reported.

The victims, who were reportedly taking pictures when the torrent struck, were tourists visiting a popular local site.

Video shared by CCTV showed several people struggling to keep their heads above water as a powerful torrent pushed them downstream and bystanders shouted from the water's edge.

The cause of the deluge of water was not immediately clear.