(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:With major flooding still occurring in Burketown and the Gregory River, the police force in the Australian state of Queensland on Monday reminded residents to limit movement in floodwaters due to unseen hazards and recent crocodile sightings.

"Police rescued a baby kangaroo from floodwaters behind a residential community in Burketown yesterday.

A helicopter pilot flew over at the time and spotted two very large crocs nearby, a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters as you never know what is lurking beneath," Queensland Police Service warned on social media.

In an update on the severe weather event affecting northwestern Queensland, the state police said sewage and water treatment plants in Burketown are now offline, with residents instructed to conserve water usage and continue to monitor advice from local councils.