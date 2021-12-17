UrduPoint.com

Flooding Affects 835,000 People In South Sudan: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Flooding in South Sudan is increasing the risk of more displacements and further violence, endangering food security, and disrupting livelihoods, the United Nations (UN) said on Thursday.

About 835,000 people in the country have been affected by flooding since May, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

More than 80 percent of those people affected are in the states of Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile, the office said.

Bentiu, capital of the oil-rich Unity State, faces the worst flooding in six decades, and more than 200,000 people in the state have been displaced and need assistance, according to the office.

