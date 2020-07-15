UrduPoint.com
Flooding Affects Over 6.4 Mln People In East China Province

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Flooding affects over 6.4 mln people in east China province

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Over 6.42 million people were affected by rain-triggered floods from July 6 to Tuesday in east China's Jiangxi Province, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Wednesday.

Across the province, 654,000 people were relocated and 583,900 hectares of crops were damaged, including the destruction of 123,600 hectares of crops, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. The direct economic loss stood at 11.76 billion Yuan (about 1.7 billion U.S. Dollars).

As of Tuesday, 2,531 km of embankments in the Jiangxi section of the main stream of the Yangtze River, the Poyang Lake area and nearby regions had seen water exceeding warning levels.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

