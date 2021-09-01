UrduPoint.com

Flooding Follows Torrential Rain In Eastern Spain

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:10 PM

Flooding follows torrential rain in eastern Spain

Barcelona, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Hours of heavy rains triggered flooding in eastern Spain on Wednesday with some coastal areas overwhelmed by flash floods that washed away cars and trees.

One of the worst-hit areas was Alcanar, a town 200 kilometres (160 miles) south of Barcelona, where huge torrents of fast-moving water surged through the streets, sweeping away everything in its path.

Two major roads in the area were cut off and the local train service partially suspended, with local officials urging residents to stay at home.

Spain's AEMET weather service has warned of a "serious risk" of flooding in central and northern parts of the country, as well as along its Mediterranean coastline, with the heavy rains expected to persist into Thursday.

Before dawn, heavy rain fell in the Madrid area and the northern Navarra region.

Torrential rains are becoming ever more frequent in Spain, with flooding causing seven deaths in the southeast in September 2019, while another storm left 13 dead in the Balearic island of Mallorca a year earlier.

Experts say global warming has increased the amount of water vapour in the atmosphere, making episodes of intense rainful more likely to happen, raising the risk of flooding.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Water Barcelona Madrid Spain September 2019 Rains

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

6 minutes ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

21 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

13 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

13 minutes ago
 CCRI issues advisory for cotton

CCRI issues advisory for cotton

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.