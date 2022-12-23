Flooding in Malaysia displaces over 56,000, 5 deaths reported

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Severe flooding in parts of Malaysia has resulted in the displacement of 56,159 people in five states, according to government data on Tuesday.

The worst-hit areas are along the east coast of the peninsula, with 17,326 flood victims from Kelantan state and 37,792 flood victims from Terengganu state evacuated to flood relief centers, state news agency Bernama reported.

Authorities confirmed five deaths, including a 15-month-old boy.

The river water in several areas in the affected states had exceeded the danger level.

Fire and Rescue Department's fire safety division director Ahmad Izram Osman said his team was conducting aerial monitoring to get an accurate account of the flood situation in Terengganu and would do similar monitoring in Kelantan