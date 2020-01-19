UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flooding, Landslides Kill Six In Brazil

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:40 AM

Flooding, landslides kill six in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rains have claimed six lives in southeast Brazil, firefighters said Saturday.

Footage on social media showed streets in Espirito Santo state turned into rivers and cars being swept away by raging, muddy water.

In one clip, the water almost reaches the roof of a gas station.

The fatalities happened in the towns of Iconha and Alfredo Chaves, with three deaths in each town. In the latter, two of the victims were elderly people who died after a landslide engulfed their home in mud.

Officials said that in just 24 hours, Alfredo Chaves recorded the rainfall it normally gets in the entire month of January.

The mayor of Iconha told the newspaper A Gazeta that nearly all of the town's shops were destroyed.

Related Topics

Water Social Media Died Brazil January Gas All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Lebanon protesters lob traffic signs, branches at ..

9 hours ago

Brignone emulates mother but shares honours with V ..

10 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for resolving ME situation by ..

10 hours ago

Dr Zafar Mirza for automation of public health sup ..

10 hours ago

Lack of new antibiotics threatens global efforts t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.